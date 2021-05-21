Gujarat Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has invited online applications for the recruitment of teachers at state-run schools. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website ssarms.gipl.in.

A total of 252 posts of teachers are on offer on a contract basis for Class 6 to 8.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have done four years Integrated Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / or four years B.Sc. Education (B.Sc.Ed.) / B.A. Education (BA.Ed.) / or B.Com are eligible to apply.

Candidate who has done 3 years Bachelor of Arts (BA) / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) / Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) / Bachelor of Rural Studies (BRS) / Bachelor of Social Sciences (BSSC.) and 1 year B.Ed. If both the qualifications are obtained separately, they will have to show the details of 3 years BA / B.Com. / B.Sc./BRS / BSSC in Graduation while 1 year B.Ed. in Professional Graduation.

Here’s Gujarat SSA teacher recruitment official notice.

Steps to apply for Gujarat SSA teacher posts: