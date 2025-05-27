Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule of the Assistant Industries Officer posts (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25). As per the notification, the written exam will be held on June 29, 2025. The detailed programme will be released on the official website opsc.gov.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam and personality test (interview). The recruitment drive aims to fill 151 posts. Applications were invited from January 15 to February 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Commission has opened the Assistant Professor application window for 314 posts. Candidates can register for the exam till June 26, 2025. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 45 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. More details in the official notification.

Direct link to register for Assistant Professor posts 2025.