The University of Calcutta has announced the semester exam results for the Bachelor of Commerce course. Students can access the CU BCom semester 1, 3, and 5 results of honours, general and major courses on the websites – wbresults.nic.in, and exametc.com.

“It is notified that the results of B.Com. Semester-I/III/V(Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2020 (Under CBCS) will be published on 21st May, 2021,” the university said on May 19, reported NDTV.

To download the result, students will have to use their 12 digit roll numbers, excluding the hyphens.

“The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets,” reads a note on the result page.

Direct links to CU BCom result 2021:

B.Com. Semester 1 (Honours/General/Major) Examination 2020

B.Com. Semester 3 (Honours/General/Major) Examination 2020

B.Com. Semester 5 (Honours/General/Major) Examination 2020