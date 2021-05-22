Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list of the RRB Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant recruitment 2020. Candidates can check the provisional allotment list by using their registered login credentials on the official website ibps.in till June 20.

The provisional allotment list has been prepared on the basis of merit-cum-preference. Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number of candidates recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-IX, read the official notice.

The recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted to fill up a total of 8,424 vacancies. Out of these, 4624 vacancies are for the post of Clerk and 3800 for PO, reports India Today.

Steps to download the list:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to view your result for RRB-IX officer scale-1 and Office Assistant provisional allotment” Key in your login details and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download RRB-IX officer scale-1 result.

Here’s the direct link to download RRB-IX Office Assistant result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.