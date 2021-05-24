National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2021 notification for admissions to various Teacher Education Programmes under Regional Institutes of Education (RIE). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website cee.ncert.gov.in.

The registration process commenced on May 20 and will conclude on June 30. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to various courses like B.Ed., BA B.Ed, BSc B.Ed, MSc.Ed, and M.Ed.

The examination will be conducted at various centres across the nation on July 18, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from July 10 to 18, as per the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Candidates have to register first at the official website by clicking on the registration button before proceeding with the application. Once submitted, candidates must take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.