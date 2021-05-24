The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana will commence the online registration process today (May 24) for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website polycetts.nic.in.

The online application window will close on June 11, though forms can be submitted with a late fee till June 16.

TS POLYCET 2021 will be conducted for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/Institutions in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22. The date of the exam will be intimated by the Board later.

The examination will be of 2 Hrs 30 Minutes duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry & Biology of Class 10 (S.S.C.) Exam. The result will be declared in 10 days, following which the counseling process will start based on the merit lists.

Here’s TS POLYCET 2021 detailed notification.

Here’s TS POLYCET 2021 brochure.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board are eligible to apply for TS POLYCET 2021. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC-2021 are also eligible to apply.

Application fee

An online application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for all categories, except SC/ST will pay Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to read the TS POLYCET 2021 detailed notification available on the website.

Steps to apply for TS POLYCET 2021: