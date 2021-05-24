Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-started the online application process for direct recruitment to 534 posts of Post-Graduate Teachers in Sanskrit. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in till June 9, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was April 2.

Candidates can deposit the application fee till June 6, 2021, and the examination schedule will be released later.

“The last date for applying online application forms against this Advt. 1/2021 is hereby extended from 24.05.2021 to 09.06.2021 till 11:59 P.M, through the URL address i.e. http://adv12021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx Thereafter, website link will be disabled. The last date for deposit of fee is also extended up to 11.06.2021. Exam schedule will be issued by the Commission later on,” read the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The minimum and maximum age limit for a candidate is 18 and 42 years respectively.

Educational qualification:

(i) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher;

(ii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the concerned subject;

(iii) Candidates having 50% marks after taking an average of any three examinations from 10th/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation;

(iv) M.A. Sanskrit/Acharya with at least 50% marks and B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri/Language Teachers Course (L.T.C.)/ Oriental Training (O.T.) in Sanskrit.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 500.

Conduct of recruitment exam:

As reported earlier, the recruitment examination will be either online (CBT) or OMR. The 90 marks of written examination shall be divided into two parts comprising: a) 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable; b) 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.