Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conclude the application process today for direct recruitment to 534 posts of Post-Graduate Teachers in Sanskrit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for PGT Sanskrit was March 18 but the deadline was extended.

According to the new schedule, the candidates will be able to apply for PGT Sanskrit vacancies till April 2 and the last date to pay the application fee is April 5. Applicants need to pay an exam fee of Rs 500.

Here’s the direct link to HSSC PGT Sanskrit recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for HSSC PGT Sanskrit recruitment 2021:

Visit the direct link to HSSC application form Click on ‘Register’ and complete profile registration Login using credentials and apply for the post Pay the application fee and generate challan Submit form, download and print a copy.

The online application can be filled in using the following URL address: http://adv12021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The minimum and maximum age limit for a candidate is 18 and 42 years respectively.

Educational qualification:

(i) Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher;

(ii) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the concerned subject;

(iii) Candidates having 50% marks after taking an average of any three examinations from 10th/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation;

(iv) M.A. Sanskrit/Acharya with at least 50% marks and B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri/Language Teachers Course (L.T.C.)/ Oriental Training (O.T.) in Sanskrit.

Conduct of recruitment exam:

HSSC will conduct a recruitment examination either online (CBT) or OMR Based tentatively on March 14. The date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card.

The 90 marks of written examination shall be divided into two parts comprising: a) 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable; b) 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.