The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of the Class 5 exam 2021. Students can check their result online at the official website pseb.ac.in.

According to HT, out of 3,14, 472 candidates, 3,13,712 have passed, setting the pass percentage of 99.76%. The pass percentage for girls is 99.80%.

To check and download the scorecard, students need to login using the roll number and name.

The Punjab Board Class 5 examinations were held in March for subjects including Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi Environment Education.

Steps to check PSEB Class 5 exam result 2021:

Visit official website pseb.ac.in Go to ‘Result’ section on the homepage Click on the link for PSEB 5th class result Enter roll number or name as in the hall ticket Check result and take printout of the scorecard.

Here’s direct link to check PSEB Class 5 result 2021.

PSEB has already declared the results of Class 10 and 8. This year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were cancelled and the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. The Class 8 exam was held in March.