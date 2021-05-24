National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Clerks, Junior Engineers, Stenographers and other posts for its headquarters and various field offices located across the country. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website nwda.gov.in till June 25.

Vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Civil)-16

Hindi Translator- 1

Jr. Accounts Officer- 5

Upper Division Clerk- 12

Stenographer Grade-II- 5

Lower Division Clerk- 23

Age Limit

The age band for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Clerk and Stenographer is 18 to 27. For the post of Jr. Accounts Officer, Hindi Translator the age limit is 21 to 30.

Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification for details on educational qualification, experience etc.

Here’s NWDA recruitment 2021 notification.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 840 for General and OBC candidates, while for SC, ST, Women, EWS, and PWD it is Rs 500.

Selection Process

For the posts of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, and UDC the selection will be made through a competitive online test. For the posts of Stenographer Gr-II and LDC, the selection will be made through a competitive online test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing). More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to apply for NWDA recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for NWDA recruitment 2021: