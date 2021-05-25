Oil India Limited (OIL) has declared the result for Grade 5 and 7 recruitment exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website oil-india.com.

The exam was held for recruitment to the posts of Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan.

Steps to check Oil India Grade 5 and 7 exam result :

Visit official website oil-india.com Go to the Career section and then on results Click on the ‘Results for Various Technical Posts in Grade-V & VII (vide Advertisement dated 18/10/2017)‘ Select the relevant post code to check result Enter Roll number and date of birth Check result and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to check Oil India results.

Candidates who have qualified in the Written Test for the postcode - AMA12017 will be intimated about the schedule of the Trade Test (Stage-II) through official communication.