Karnataka State Police (KSP) has notified vacancies for the post of Civil Police Constable (CPC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on its official website recruitment.ksp.gov.in or rec21.ksp-online.in on or before June 25, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4000 vacancies for both men and women constable.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The candidates from General and OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400 whereas the fee of Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/CAT-01 candidates. The last date for payment of the fee is June 28, 2021, reports Hindustan Times.

The applicants must have attained the age of 19 years and should not be more than 25 years of age. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, candidates should possess PUC, and should have passed Class 12th or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Steps to apply for CPC vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.ksp.gov.in Click on “Online Recruitment Application” under “Recruitment” tab Now click on “Apply Now” against CPC Click on New Application Read the instructions carefully and proceed with the application Fill in the details, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.