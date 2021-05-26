Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon be closing the online registrations for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test or TS LAWCET-2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS LAWCET 2021 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in without late fee till today i.e., May 26.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The exam is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

Candidates can also apply for TS LAWCET 2021 till July 10 by submitting the late fee. The application fee for LAWCET is Rs 800.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for TS LAWCET 2021 available on the website to determine eligibility criteria, syllabi, etc.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2021:

Visit website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

