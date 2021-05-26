The Gujarat government has announced that the Senior Secondary or Class 12 board exams 2021 for both general and Science streams will be conducted from July 1. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will organise the board exam with all Covid-19 protocols in place, the government said on Tuesday.

As per reports, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who chaired a high-level meeting on the issue, took the decision in the larger interest of over 6.83 lakh students. The Class 12 board exam schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.

As many 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh pupils of the general stream (arts and commerce) of the GSHSEB are expected to write the exam commencing from July 1, said the state education minister, reports PTI.

Gujarat Govt, under the direction of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp, announces to conduct Class 12 (HSC) examination of total 6.83 lakh students of both science and general stream as per the conventional system from July 1, 2021 under strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs. pic.twitter.com/GbY4uouTp7 — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 25, 2021

Exams under Covid-19 protocol

To maintain social distancing in view of the coronavirus outbreak, only 20 students will be accommodated in one exam hall and all SOPs related to the pandemic will be strictly followed during the test.

Since only 20 students will be accommodated in one hall, the state government will increase the number of exam centres as well as rooms for this year’s exam. Moreover, students will be allotted exam centres that are nearer to their residence to avoid travel, the minister said.

If a student misses the exam due to coronavirus, he or she will be allowed to reappear after 25 days with a new set of question papers.

GSHSEB has already cancelled the Class 10 board exam amid the pandemic and granted them mass promotion.