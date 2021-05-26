Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has notified the additional examination programme for the month of July 2021. The Common Preliminary Test (SSLC level) will be held on July 3 for all those candidates who had missed the exam in February-March, 2021.

“This examination will be held only for those candidates who were not able to appear in the preliminary examinations held on 20.02.2021, 25.02.2021, 06.03.2021 and 13.03.2021 due to genuine reasons that had been identified and accepted by the Hon’ble Commission and had submitted application with sufficient reason with in the stipulated time,” read the notice.

The admit card of the exam will be available from June 21 at keralapsc.gov.in. The time, venue and mode of examination will be mentioned in admission ticket

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The examination will be held in OMR mode in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada medium for the duration of 1 hour and 15 minutes. The examination will carry a total of 100 marks.

After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC, the notice mentioned.

Earlier, Kerala PSC conducted the 10th level preliminary examination on February 20, 25 and March 6, 13, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.