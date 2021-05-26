Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional list of shortlisted candidates eligible for interviews for recruitment of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer, Grade 4. Candidates who applied for the vacancies can check the merit list on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The merit list contains the name of the selected candidate and the allotted roll number.

All shortlisted candidates will be able to download their respective provisional admission certificate/call letter for the interviews from May 28 through the TPSC website.

The interview/personality test for the posts of JMO/GDMO will be held from May 31.

Here’s direct link to TPSC JMO/GDMO provisional merit list.

Here’s TPSC JMO/GDMO interview notice.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 164 vacancies of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer. Applications were invited earlier this month.