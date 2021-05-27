Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the May session. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the AIMA website atmaaims.com.

ATMA will be held on May 30 as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. It will be conducted in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The result will be announced on June 5.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country. Candidates are advised to read the instruction sheet issued by AIMS for the test.

Here’s direct link to download ATMA 2021 admit card.

Here’s ATMA 2021 Instruction sheet for candidates.

Steps to download ATMA 2021 admit card:

Visit ATMA 2021 website Login using credentials Click on the link to download admit card Take a printout.

ATMA mock test

For the convenience of the students, AIMA will hold a mock test for ATMA 2021 on May 28. Students can login at the website and appear for the mock test. To get the system ready and get familiarized with the system, use PID and Password, which are already issued to candidates, to check the Mock test time slot through ATMA login on May 28. It is mandatory to take the Mock Test.