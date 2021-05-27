The state board exams for Class 10 and 12 students will be conducted in July and August, the West Bengal government announced today. The decision comes amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and mounting demands from students and parents to cancel exams altogether in view of health concerns.

According to the tentative schedule of the WB Board exam released by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Class 12 (Uccho Madhyamik) board exams will be held in the last week of July and Class 10 (Madhyamik) board exams will be conducted in the second week of August, reports NDTV.

“We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations will be held by the end of July. While Class 10th board exams will be held in the second week of August: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

As per the reports, students will appear for a shorter exam of 90 minutes each of only major subjects in the same schools they are enrolled in. For other subjects, the schools will evaluate students based on internal assessments.

As many as 8.5 lakh Class 12 students, and 12 lakh Class 10 students will appear in the WB Board examination this year.

The Class 10 or Madhyamik exams and Class 12 or Uccho Madhyamik exams were scheduled to be held in early June but were postponed over Covid-19 concerns.

Students are advised to follow updates regularly on the official websites: wbchse.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.