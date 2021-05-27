The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has informed students registered for the CS June 2021 exams that their eligibility will remain valid irrespective of the dates when the said exams are actually being conducted.

“Due to Postponement of June 2021 session of examination, it is clarified that students whose registration at the time of submitting their enrollment request for June 2021 Session of Examination were valid, they all will be treated eligible to appear in the CS June 2021 Examination without seeking De-novo Registration, irrespective of the dates when the said examinations are actually being conducted,” ICSI said in its notice.

Here’s ICSI notice on CS exam 2021.

The Institute had to postpone the CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Exams due to be held in June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new examination schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various Government departments issued from time to time and a revised timetable for the CS exams will be issued and hosted on the website in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examinations.