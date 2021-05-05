The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to postpone the ICSI CS exam June 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams was scheduled to begin on June 1 while the CS Foundation was to commence on June 5.

“The Institute, with a view to protect the interests of the candidates, their well-being and safety in view of Covid-19 pandemic situation, has decided that the Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2021 to 10th June, 2021 stand postponed,” ICSI said in a notice.

The examination schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various Government departments issued from time to time and a revised time table for the said CS exams will be issued and hosted on the website icsi.edu in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the Examinations.

Here’s ICSI CS exam June 2021 postponement notice.

Contemplating the severity of #COVID19 situation in the country and keeping health & safety of its stakeholders paramount, #ICSI postpones all its June' 21 #CSExams. Revised dates will be announced 30 days prior to the new schedule. pic.twitter.com/wiwzMMpb3U — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) May 4, 2021

Last month, ICSI said it will conduct the ICSI CS exam June 2021 as scheduled and asked the students “to continue with their preparations for the exam and make the best use of their time and devote more time to their studies”.