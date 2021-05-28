Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Grade-II) under Medical and Health Service Department UP (Allopathy). Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till June 28.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3620 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Gynecologist - 590

Anesthetist - 590

Pediatrician - 600

Radiologist - 75

Pathologist - 75

General Surgeon - 590

General Physician - 590

Ophthalmologist - 75

Orthopedician - 75

E.N.T. Specialist - 75

Dermetologist - 75

Psychiatrist - 75

Microbiologist - 30

Forensic Specialist - 75

Public Health Specialist - 30

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years. Age relaxation is permissible as per rule to the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold an MBBS degree and Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’ or its equivalent. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee:

The candidates from Unreserved/ Other Backward Category are required to pay the fee of Rs 105. The fee of Rs 65 and Rs 25 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman and PwD, respectively.

Steps to apply for MO vacancies