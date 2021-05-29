National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at nhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in till May 31, 2021.

The application process began on May 15. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2850 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 33% seats are reserved for female candidates in all of the categories, as per the notification.

The applicants will be recruited on a contractual basis.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on May 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have completed BSc Nursing, post basic BSc Nursing or GNM from an institute recognised by the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi. More details, in the notification.

Steps to apply for CHO vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of 2850 Backlog Vacant Posts of Community Health Officers (CHOs) under National Health Mission, MP...” Read the rulebook available on the page carefully and proceed to fill application form Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill the form and upload the required documents Submit and print a copy for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for CHO vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of written examination. The shortlisted candidates will receive salary of Rs 25,000 and an incentive of Rs 15000 maximum per month.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.