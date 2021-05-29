The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has declared the DDA Patwari Stage-II examination result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website at dda.org.in.

The computer based test (CBT) was held on November 5th, 6th, 11th and 12th, 2020, for Stage-I and on February 28th, 2021, for Stage-II.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website at dda.org.in Click on “Jobs” tab Now click on “DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020” Click on “DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020- LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF PATWARI.” Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

A total of 64 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies.

Owing to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the date of documents verification has not been decided. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the date of documents verification on their registered e-mail id with DDA and a notice in this regard will also be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.org.in →Jobs → Direct Recruitment 2020, read the notification.

