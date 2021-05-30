The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department has notified over 100 vacancies of health workers for which candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview in June. The vacancies have been notified in two different advertisements on the official website wbhealth.gov.in.

Candidates will be required to bring in relevant documents at the time of the interview.

Recruitment in Bankura

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Bankura, West Bengal has notified 99 posts Medical Officers, Specialists Doctors, Technician, Nursing personnel on a contract basis for two months. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on June 3 at 11.00 AM.

Vacancy details:

Lab Technician - 6 CC Technician - 6 Staff Nurse - 52 Medical Officer General Duty - 14 Medical Officer CCU/HDU - 5 Specialist Medical Officer- Medicine - 6 Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine - 6 Specialist Medical Officer Anesthesia - 4

Here’s official notification.

Age limit

Technician and Staff Nurse: 40 years as of January 1, 2021.

Medical officers and Special MO: 60 years.

Selection process

Selection will be based on merit and interview. The interviews will be held at the Meeting Hall of the CMOH Office, Bankura District.

Refer official notification for more details.

Recruitment in Burdwan

The Department has called candidates for walk-in interviews for the post of 1 General Duty Medical Officer, 6 Specialist Doctors (two each in field of Anesthesia, Medicine and Respiratory Medicine) and 11 Staff Nurse. Candidates will be hired for a contract of two months.

Age limit

Staff Nurse: 40

GDMO, Special Doctors: 45

Selection process

All candidates are required to report for an interview on June 3 at 10.00 AM at the New Administrative Building (Office of the Principal, Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan).

Here’s official notification.