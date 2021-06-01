The state Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has released the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 board exam 2021 timetable. The exam schedule has been released on the DHSE official site dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the timetable, the First Year Higher Secondary examination will commence on September 6 and will end on September 16.

The timetable has been released for the first-year higher secondary examination and for art subjects. The exam for other subjects will begin on September 6 and will end on September 16, while for art subjects, it will conclude on September 14.

Here’s Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021 timetable.

The Board will release the Plus One exam admit card on August 27. The last date to apply for the examination is till June 15 without late fees.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DHSE, Kerala.