The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the timetable for Class 10 (for repeater) and 12 board exams 2021. Students can check and download the tboard exam date sheet from the GSEB official website gseb.org.

The Board will conduct the HSC or Class 12 exams for all three streams - Science, Commerce and Humanities.

According to the timetable, the GSEB board exams to begin with the Physics paper on July 1. The Science exam has been divided into two parts - Part 1 will have MCQs and Part 2 will be a descriptive writing section, according to the Times of India.

Moreover, Class 10 repeat students will have their exams begin also from July 1.

Here’s direct link here to GSEB HSC/SSC timetable 2021.