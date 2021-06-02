The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) will soon close the online registration window for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) June 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply on IAI’s official website actuariesindia.org till 3.00 PM today.

ACET 2021 will be held in a home-based online mode on June 26 in a single shift (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM). The hall ticket/admit card will be available under the candidate’s ACET login on June 11. IAI will declare the results on July 3.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the revised notification, students who have passed 10+1 standard examination or equivalent examination shall be eligible to register and appear for the ACET Examination.

Earlier, students who have appeared or have passed the 10+2 (Class 12) examination or an equivalent examination from a recognized Board were only considered eligible to apply for ACET. The IAI amended the eligibility criteria in the wake of COVID-19 situation and postponement of Class 10+12 examinations.

Here’s IAI ACET June 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for ACET June 2021

Visit IAI website actuariesindia.org Go to ‘ACET’ section and click ‘Register here’ Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download copy of registration form and take printout.

Here’s the direct link to register for IAI ACET June 2021.

To qualify the ACET examination, candidates will have to secure at least 50 percent marks. IAI will conduct online mock examinations for all registered candidates to ensure that their system meets all technical requirements and the applicants are accustomed to the online ACET exam. Candidates are advised to appear in the mock examination to avoid any last-minute hassle.