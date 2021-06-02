Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Executive Trainee) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the fee is June 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 34 vacancies, of which 6 are for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical), 26 for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil), and 2 for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee Environment).

Eligibility criteria

Age: Between 18 years to 30 years.

Educational qualification:

AE Mechanical/ Civil: Full-Time Degree in Mechanical/Civil Engineering / M.Tech (Mechanical/Civil) / Post Graduate Diploma in Hydro Power Plant Engineering from a recognized University with least 55% marks in case of SC/ST/ Internal (HPPCL) candidates and 60% marks in case of other categories.

AE Environment: B.Tech./B.E. (Environment Engineering/ Environment Science/B.E. with one (1) year PG Diploma in Environment with at least 55% marks in case of SC/ ST/ internal (HPPCL) candidates and 60% marks in case of other.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will conduct an online screening/preliminary test for all eligible applicants. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interviews/personality tests. The final merit list will be prepared after interviews and document verification.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 400 as an examination fee online. The amount has relaxations for reserved category candidates.

HPPSC AE recruitment 2021 notifications:

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical)

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil)



Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee Environment)

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab and then on “online application registration” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download copy of application form and take printout

Here’s direct link to register for HPPSC recruitment.