Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10th and 12th board examinations 2021 have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Board will release the new evaluation criteria soon.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for primary and secondary education Govind Singh Dotasra wrote, “In view of the fears of the third wave of COVID-19, it has been decided to cancel the class 10 and 12 board examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education during the meeting of Rajasthan Council of Ministers today in the interest of students. A decision regarding marking will be taken soon.”

कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंकाओं को देखते हुए छात्रहित में आज राजस्थान मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 और 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फ़ैसला लिया गया है। मार्किंग के संबंध में जल्द फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। @rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 2, 2021

The cancellation decision follows the CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 12th board exam in a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government and Madhya Pradesh government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations amid prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, reports Hindustan Times.