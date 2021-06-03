Govt extends Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) validity to lifetime
Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday the government’s decision to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime. The validity will be extended with retrospective effect from 2011.
The Minister has asked respective State Governments/UTs to take necessary action to re-validate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed.
“Shri Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field,” stated a press statement from the Ministry of Education.
Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.
According to the 2011 National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, TET would be conducted by the State Governments and the validity of the TET Certificate was 7 years from the date of passing TET.