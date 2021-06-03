Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday the government’s decision to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime. The validity will be extended with retrospective effect from 2011.

The Minister has asked respective State Governments/UTs to take necessary action to re-validate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed.

“Shri Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field,” stated a press statement from the Ministry of Education.

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

According to the 2011 National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, TET would be conducted by the State Governments and the validity of the TET Certificate was 7 years from the date of passing TET.