Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the list of shortlisted candidates to appear for the 2019 Surveyor, Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the list on the official website apssb.nic.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 2980 candidates have been selected to appear for the exam. The Commission released the exam schedule on Wednesday i.e., June 2.

Here’s the list of candidates for 2019 Surveyor recruitment exam.

Here’s the list of candidates for 2019 Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman recruitment exam.

APSSB will conduct the Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman (Grade 3) exam on July 17 and Surveyor exam on July 18. Both the exam will be of 3-hour duration from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their e-admit card from the APSSB website between June 18 (11.00 AM) and July 16 (3.00 PM). Admit cards could be accessed by logging into the website.

Here’s APSSB Surveyor, Draughtsman exam 2019 schedule.

APSSB had invited online applications from eligible candidates in January-February 2020 for recruitment to 23 posts of Junior Estimator/ Draughtsman and 8 of Surveyor.

The written exams will be conducted in an objective-type MCQ format. Candidates who qualify for the exam will appear for the document verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.