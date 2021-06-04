Assam-based Dibrugarh University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Professors and Associate Professors. Interested candidates can send the prescribed application form on or before June 18. The prescribed form can be downloaded from the University website dibru.ac.in.

An application fee of Rs 500 can be sent via bank draft in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh payable at the Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch.

Vacancy details

Professor: Physics (1) Mathematics (1) Associate Professor: Political Science (1), Sociology (1), History (1) (specialization: Medieval Indian History) Assistant Professor: Statistics (1)

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisemnt to determine eligibility criteria.

Here’s Dibrugarh University Professor recruitment notification.

The schedule of interview of the notified posts shall be notified at the Dibrugarh University portal.

“Mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria shall not entitle an applicant for consideration to be called for the interview. The decision of the Screening Committee (s) for shortlisting of candidates shall be final and binding,” the norification read.