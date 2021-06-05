Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will announce the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA 2021 May session today i.e., June 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.

ATMA 2021 was conducted on May 30 in an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test in a single shift — from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country. Candidates qualifying the entrance test can take the admission process further.

Steps to apply check the result

Visit the official website atmaaims.com Click on the May session result tab Key in your login credentials and submit Check your result and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the application window for the July session has opened from June 1, 2021. Candidates will to register can can fill the online application form. The AIMS ATMA 2021 registration process began in December 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.