The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will conduct the MUHS medical exams 2021 in an offline mode from June 10 after a court refused to intervene in a PIL seeking online exams.

State Minister for Medical Education, Anil Deshmukh, said on Sunday that the Central Council of MUHS has not given permission to take the medical exams online, which is not in line with the current exam policy. He noted that the Bombay High Court has already dismissed the petition, which makes it mandatory to take the exam offline.

Deshmukh asserted that the University will take necessary actions to ensure the safety of all the students during the examination period.

Students can check the MUHS exam timetables at the official website muhs.ac.in or at direct link here.

On Saturday, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court refused to intervene in the offline exams being held by MUHS from June 10. A bench of Justice Avinash Gharote was considering a PIL, seeking online exams, or vaccination for nearly 40,000 undergraduates before they give the examination spread across 20 days and 173 centres, to June 14, as per an NDTV report.

Justice AG Gharote said that students should test themselves before the examination and if they are found positive, isolate themselves.

In this regard, MUHS was directed by the HC to issue an advisory to all college principals affiliated with their University and to publish the same on their website, to ensure students produce a negative RT-PCR test before the examination on June 10, the report added.

The Court also said that in the event a student is not able to produce the report, he should be permitted to submit the report by the next examination date or at the most by June 15, as per Bar and Bench report.

MUHS exams 2021

MUHS is holding the Winter-2020 examination through offline mode for their graduate, postgraduate and certificate programmes for students in the medical field. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in February, but were postponed to March and then to April and then to June by the university after receiving requests from the students and due to the Covid-19 surge. The examination is being held in three phases with two phases already having been completed.