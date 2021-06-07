Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for uploading Class 12th practical/ project/ internal assessment marks. The last date to upload the practical/ internal assessment marks is June 28. Earlier, it was June 11.

Amid Covid-19 situation, many schools were not able to conduct the practical examination and hence, the Board decided to extend the deadline to upload internal assessment marks for Class 12th. The schools with pending Practical/ Internal Assessments are permitted to conduct the examinations in online mode now.

“No extension of the last date for uploading marks which is June 28 will be done. Thus, schools are advised to complete all evaluations well before June 28 and upload the marks meticulously,” reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The same has been informed by the Board via Twitter.

Internal examiner will share the exam dates with students preferable well in advance. The link of the online meeting will be shared with the students and the external examiner on the day of the examination.

Immediately after the completion of the examination, marks will be uploaded to the link provided by the Board. The marks should be uploaded carefully as no change in the uploaded marks will be allowed.