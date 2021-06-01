Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final result for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. Candidates who have appeared for the skill test conducted on February 20 and 21, 2021, can check their results on the official website cbse.gov.in.

A total of 3212 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the skill test. Of these, 60 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of Senior Assistant, 204 for Junior Assistant and 25 for Stenographer.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts was held in January 2020 and the result was announced on October 27.

Steps to download the final result

CBSE had begun the recruitment process in 2019 to fill a total of 289 vacancies, of which, 60 vacancies were for the post of Senior Assistant, 25 for Stenographer and 204 for Junior Assistant.

