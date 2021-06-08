The National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2021, which was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held on August 14. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 14.

“Date of examination for NEST 2021 is 14th of August 2021,” read a note on the official website nestexam.in. According to the new schedule, candidates will be able to download their admit cards online from August 3. The NEST 2021 result will be declared on September 1.

The application deadline for the exam has already been extended till July 15.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST 2021 examination will be conducted at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India in two sessions. Based on the performance in NEST 2021, a merit list of the candidates will be prepared for NISER and CEBS separately and posted on NEST 2021 website Sepetmber 1.

Eligibility criteria

Education: To appear in the entrance exam, a candidate must qualify Class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognized board in India.

Age: Born on or after August 01, 2001.

Details of the NEST application process, syllabus, and previous year question papers of NEST are available on the official website.

Application fee

The application fee for the male candidates of General and OBC categories is Rs 1,200, while that for candidates in the SC/ST/Divyangjan categories and for all female candidates is Rs 600.

Here’s NEST 2021 Prospectus.

Here’s direct link to apply for NEST 2021.

Steps to apply for NEST 2021: