Osmania University is expected to release the e-admit card for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 today. Candidates registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania University will conduct the TS PGECET 2021 from June 19 to 22 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

According to the schedule posted on the website, the admit card will be available for download between June 10 and 18.

About TS PGECET

TS PGECET is a computer-based test to be conducted by Hyderabad-based Osmania University. The examination will be held in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal.

The last date for TS PGECET 2021 applying online without a late fee has been extended up to June 12, on account of the difficult situation relating to Covid-19.