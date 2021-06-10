Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has notified the postponement of the application process for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET 2021). The registration was scheduled to commence from June 10 (10.00 AM) on the official website megeducation.gov.in till July 10 (5.00 PM).

This is to inform all concerned that the online application for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2021 scheduled to be started w.e.f 10.6.2021 is hereby postponed. The new dates for online application will be intimated later, reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

As per the previous notification, the tentative dates for the examination is August 28, 2021.

The applicants who are permanent residents of Meghalaya are eligible to apply.

Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) is a state level examination conducted by Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Shillong to determine the eligibility for teachers (Class I to VIII) for the government schools of Meghalaya, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to apply for MTET 2021

Visit the official website megeducation.gov.in On the homepage, click on Meghalaya TET 2021 registration link Register and log in to apply for MTET 2021 Fill in the application form, make payment and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

