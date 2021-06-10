The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will allow students of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (2012 old syllabus) a second attempt during the December 2021 session of exams.

“The Institute has decided that the students of Executive and Professional Programme (2012 old syllabus) shall be allowed one more attempt during the December, 2021 session of examinations. Accordingly, three Elective subjects of Professional Programme (New Syllabus) such as “Forensic Audit; Direct Tax Laws and Practice; and Valuation and Business Modelling” shall also continue in December 2021 exam session,” ICSI said in its notice.

The Institute further stated that for a student who has already switched over to new syllabus, a request for returning to old syllabus shall not be allowed. “All students (under 2012 old syllabus) may note that they shall be compulsorily switched over to 2017 (New syllabus) from June 2022 Session onwards,” the notice said.

Here’s ICSI second attempt notice.

CS exams in August

ICSI CS exams for June 2021 session which were earlier postponed will now be held in August. The CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams have been scheduled from August 10 to 20. ICSI will conduct the CS Foundation exams in a computer-based mode. On the other hand, some exams of CS Executive and Professional courses will be held in OMR format.

The Foundation exam will be held in various batches from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM. While Executive and Professional exam will be conducted between 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

In its notice, ICSI said it will reserve the dates August 21, 22, 23 and 24 to meet any exigency.

Exam dates

CS Foundation programme: August 13 and 14.

August 13 and 14. CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18.

Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 20.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation exam revised schedule.