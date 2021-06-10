RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2020 revised schedule released
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a revised schedule for various upcoming recruitment exams. These exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam schedule can be accessed and downloaded from website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC will conduct the Assistant Professor (College Education) Competitive Exam 2020 from September 22 to October 4. The Commission will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 918 Assistant Professors in various colleges. The exam was originally scheduled to be held in April but was deferred due to the pandemic.
RPSC revised exam timetable
|Subject
|Time
|Vidhi Rachanakar (Law & Legal Affairs Department) Competitive Exam, 2021
|26-07-2021
|Assistant Testing Officer (Public works Department) Screening Test, 2021
|27-07-2021
|Superintendent Garden (Public works Department) Screening Test, 2021
|28-07-2021
|Assistant Professor (College Education Department) Competitive Exam, 2020
|22-09-2021 to 04-10-2021