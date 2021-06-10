Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a revised schedule for various upcoming recruitment exams. These exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam schedule can be accessed and downloaded from website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will conduct the Assistant Professor (College Education) Competitive Exam 2020 from September 22 to October 4. The Commission will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 918 Assistant Professors in various colleges. The exam was originally scheduled to be held in April but was deferred due to the pandemic.

RPSC revised exam timetable Subject Time Vidhi Rachanakar (Law & Legal Affairs Department) Competitive Exam, 2021 26-07-2021 Assistant Testing Officer (Public works Department) Screening Test, 2021 27-07-2021 Superintendent Garden (Public works Department) Screening Test, 2021 28-07-2021 Assistant Professor (College Education Department) Competitive Exam, 2020 22-09-2021 to 04-10-2021

Here’s RPSC exam revised timetable.