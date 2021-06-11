Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the Class 10th result today i.e., June 11 as per media reports. Class 10th students will be able to check and download their result from the official website bseh.org.in.

As per a report by NDTV, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said that the result of Class 10th students will be declared by June 15. The result is prepared on the basis of the internal assessments.

Earlier, the Class 10th or Secondary examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to May 12 which later was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 318373 students are awaiting the results, out of which 1,74,956 were boys and 1,43,417 were girls, reports JAGRAN josh. In 2020, around 3.71 lakh students had appeared for the exam and 64.59 percent students had passed the examination.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website bseh.org.in Click on Class 10th result link Enter all the required details and click on submit The marks will be displayed and can be printed out

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.