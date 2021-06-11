Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result of the Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat and Rural Development Department at apsc.nic.in. The Multiple Choice Objective Type Screening Test was conducted on December 6, 2020.

As per the official notification, approximately 665 candidates have been declared qualified in the test. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview round. The date of Interview will be notified shortly.

A total of 3,992 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the screening test.

APSC had issued the recruitment notification back in June for filling up of 222 posts of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department. The application process concluded in August.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat & Rural Development Department (Advt. No. 03/2020 Dtd. 24/06/2020)RESULTS” under latest updates The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

