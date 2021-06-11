The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Process Engineers and Computer Programmer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the fee is July 8.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill five posts of Process Engineer and 1 post of Computer Programmer on a contract basis in the state Department of Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Between 18 years to 45 years as of January 2021.

Educational qualification:

Process Engineer: BE/BTech Degree in any Engineering stream with Master Degree in Environmental Engineering.



Computer Programmer: Degree Course in BE/BTech(Computer Science/Engineering or Information Technology with programming as an essential component of the degree course) /MCA/’B’ or ‘C’ Level Course of NIELIT –OR– Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will conduct an online screening/preliminary test for all eligible applicants. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interviews/personality tests. The final merit list will be prepared after interviews and document verification.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 400 as an examination fee online. The amount has relaxations for reserved category candidates.

HPPSC recruitment 2021 notifications:

Process Engineer

Computer Programmer

Steps to apply for the HPPSC vacancies:

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab and then on “online application registration” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download copy of application form and take printout

Here’s direct link to register for HPPSC recruitment.