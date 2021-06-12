Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Verification of Original Documents schedule for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination conducted on April 18 can check the DV schedule on the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the document verification will be conducted on June 23 and 24 in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM at the office of the Odisha Public Service Commission, 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack - 753001.

The candidates are advised to read the venue 30 minutes before the scheduled timing with hard copy of online application form, educational certificates, medical registration certificate, attestation form and others.

A total of 41 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 39 Lecturer vacancies in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges.

Steps to download DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notice relating to Verification of Original Documents in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges...” The schedule will get downloaded Check and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission is conducting the recruitment drive for the post of Programmer. Interested candidates can apply by visiting OPSC’s official website. The recruitment aims to fill up 2 vacancies. The last date to apply for the post is June 29.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Here’s the direct link to the detailed notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.