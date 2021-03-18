Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment of Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the official website opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, at Cuttack.

The exam will consist of two Papers carrying 150 marks each with duration of one hour 30 minutes. Paper-I will be held from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The qualifying marks is 50 percent for UR and SEBC candidates, 45 percent for PH category and 40 percent for SC/ST category candidates.

OPSC Lecturer Paper Description: Paper-1 Marks Paper-2 Marks Rog Vigyan and Vikritivigyan 25 Marks Charaka 25 Marks Rasashastra and Bhaisajya Kalpana 25 Marks Kayachikitsa 25 Marks Dravyagunavigyan 25 Marks Shalya Tantra 20 Marks Kriya Sharira 10 Marks Shalakya Tantra 20 Marks Rachana Sharira 10 Marks Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga 20 Marks Swastha Vritta 10 Marks Kaumara Vritya 20 Marks Agada Tantra, Vyavahar Ayurveda and Vidhi Vaidyak 10 Marks Panchakarma 20 Marks Astanga Hridaya (Sutrasthana) 25 Marks — — Ayurveda Itihas 10 Marks — —

The details regarding the examination venue will be notified shortly. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 39 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.