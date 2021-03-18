Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment of Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the official website opsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, at Cuttack.

The exam will consist of two Papers carrying 150 marks each with duration of one hour 30 minutes. Paper-I will be held from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The qualifying marks is 50 percent for UR and SEBC candidates, 45 percent for PH category and 40 percent for SC/ST category candidates.

OPSC Lecturer Paper Description:

Paper-1 Marks Paper-2 Marks
Rog Vigyan and Vikritivigyan 25 Marks Charaka 25 Marks
Rasashastra and Bhaisajya Kalpana 25 Marks Kayachikitsa  25 Marks
Dravyagunavigyan  25 Marks Shalya Tantra 20 Marks
Kriya Sharira 10 Marks Shalakya Tantra 20 Marks
Rachana Sharira 10 Marks Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga 20 Marks
Swastha Vritta 10 Marks Kaumara Vritya 20 Marks
Agada Tantra, Vyavahar Ayurveda and Vidhi Vaidyak 10 Marks Panchakarma 20 Marks
Astanga Hridaya (Sutrasthana) 25 Marks
Ayurveda Itihas 10 Marks

The details regarding the examination venue will be notified shortly. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 39 vacancies.

