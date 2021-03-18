OPSC 2021 exam schedule for Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges released; check details here
The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, at Cuttack.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment of Lecturer in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the official website opsc.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, at Cuttack.
The exam will consist of two Papers carrying 150 marks each with duration of one hour 30 minutes. Paper-I will be held from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The qualifying marks is 50 percent for UR and SEBC candidates, 45 percent for PH category and 40 percent for SC/ST category candidates.
OPSC Lecturer Paper Description:
|Paper-1
|Marks
|Paper-2
|Marks
|Rog Vigyan and Vikritivigyan
|25 Marks
|Charaka
|25 Marks
|Rasashastra and Bhaisajya Kalpana
|25 Marks
|Kayachikitsa
|25 Marks
|Dravyagunavigyan
|25 Marks
|Shalya Tantra
|20 Marks
|Kriya Sharira
|10 Marks
|Shalakya Tantra
|20 Marks
|Rachana Sharira
|10 Marks
|Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga
|20 Marks
|Swastha Vritta
|10 Marks
|Kaumara Vritya
|20 Marks
|Agada Tantra, Vyavahar Ayurveda and Vidhi Vaidyak
|10 Marks
|Panchakarma
|20 Marks
|Astanga Hridaya (Sutrasthana)
|25 Marks
|—
|—
|Ayurveda Itihas
|10 Marks
|—
|—
The details regarding the examination venue will be notified shortly. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 39 vacancies.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.