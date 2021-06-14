The Bank of Maharashtra has released the e-admit card for the General Officer recruitment exam 2021. The GO exam 2021 will be held on June 26 in a computer-based mode. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card from BoM website bankofmaharashtra.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 General Officer vacancies.

The BoM GO exam 2021 will be held for two hours consisting of four tests with a total maximum mark of 150. Candidates are advised to read the exam manual available on the website and at direct link here.

Here’s direct link to download Bank of Maharashtra General Officer exam 2021.

Steps to download BoM GO exam 2021 admit card:

Visit website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to the ‘Career’ section and click on current openings Click on the admit card link for GO exam 2021 Enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take printout.

Selection procedure

The candidates will appear for the online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for an interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for the selection of candidates.