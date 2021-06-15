Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised personality test/interview schedule for various posts on its official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round can check the schedule at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to commence from July 1 and the admit card for the same shall be released on the official website soon.

“The personality test / interview call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in Main Written Examination / Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned post(s) will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instructions to candidates for Personality Test” shortly,” reads the notification.

Interview Schedule Name of the Post(s) Date(s) of Personality Test H.P. Judicial Services 01-07-2021 to 03-07-2021 Tehsil Welfare Officer 01-07-2021 to 03-07-2021 Regional Manager (HRTC) 01-07-2021 & 02-07-2021 Manager (Technical) (HRTC) 03-07-2021

Earlier, the PT was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and May but were deferred amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also announced the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of Works Manager Class-II in HRTC. A total of 30 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for personality test/interview. However, the interview schedule has yet not been released.

