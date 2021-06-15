The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that students can go for an opt-out facility from the CS June 2021 session by carrying forward the credit of exam fee to the December 2021 session of exams. The decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check the official notice on the Institute’s website icsi.edu.

The CS exams for June 2021 session which were earlier postponed will now be held in August. The CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams will be held from August 10 to 20. The opt-out facility will be available for students of Foundation, Executive, Professional programmes.

As per the ICSI notice, in order to avail ‘opt-out’ facility students shall be essentially required to submit their request to the prescribed Google form link as per the details given below:

If a student is submitting opt-out request from 00.01 hours on Sunday, August 1 till 23.59 hours on Friday, August 20, he/she is required to submit his or her request at the below mentioned Google form link. In such case, students can avail opt-out option without citing any reason. Submitting Covid positive report is not mandatory here. (https://forms.gle/ZGR4KDQKg2Z9Nc3r9)

If a student is submitting opt-out request from 00.01 hours on Saturday, August 21 till 23.59 hours on Saturday, September 4 he/she is required to submit his/her request at the below mentioned Google form link. In such cases student shall be essentially required to submit a Covid-19 positive report evidencing that they themselves or their immediate relatives were infected during the period from July 22 to August 20. Application, if any, submitted by the student without attaching Covid-19 positive report as mentioned above shall by summarily rejected without notice.(https://forms.gle/cRYDGUbgRAvoeUJ46)

Once the opt-out request is sent, it will be treated as final and the student’s enrollment in June 2021 session exam will be cancelled and the candidature will be forwarded to December 2021. The syllabus will remain the same.

Here’s ICSI June 2021 session opt out facility notice.

June 2021 session exam dates

CS Foundation programme: August 13 and 14.

August 13 and 14. CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18.

Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 20.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation exam revised schedule.