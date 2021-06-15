The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conclude the online registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2021 session today. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI will conduct the CSEET July 2021 exam on July 10 (Saturday), most likely in a remote proctored mode with an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 Minute.

Students who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) of Class 12 exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test.

Here’s ICSI CSEET July 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2021

Visit official website icsi.edu Go to ‘Online Services’ – ‘Register for CSEET’ Proceed to registration and fill basic details Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download registration form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2021.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. ICSI will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test based on Objective Type / Multiple Choice Questions and viva-voce for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.

The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

CSEET May 2021 result

Meanwhile, ICSI has announced that it will release the CSEET May 2021 result on May 20 at 3.00 PM. “The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 8th and 10th May, 2021 would be declared on Thursday, the 20th May, 2021 at 3:00 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website,” ICSI said in a statement.

The Institute will upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.